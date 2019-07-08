ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Foreign minister to highlight Ukraine, Georgia at OSCE meeting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) informal foreign ministers' meeting in Slovakia this week, BNS reports.

Formed in the early 1970s,  The OSCE is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization, and focuses on arms control, human rights, press freedoms and fair elections. It boasts 57 member states.

The meeting, held in the resort town of Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia's Tatra Mountains, is to send a clear signal that all participating states need to focus on ending the violation of Ukrainian and Georgian sovereignty is to be given, it is reported.

Since 2008, both countries have seen some of their territory compromised, either by the Russian Federation or by regional power bases supporting Russia, thus concerns falling within the OSCE's remit.

Estonia also supports the continuation of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and of member states engaging in security dialogue and upholding human rights and press freedoms, according to BNS.

Urmas Reinsalu also plans to raise the situation at another European intra-governmental body, with the recent restoration to the Russian Federation of full voting rights at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Russia is a member of the OSCE as well as PACE, and is one of the five permanent members on the UN Security Council.

