Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

Cooperation between Estonia and the United States in the area of cybersecurity has been fruitful through the years, and has now reached a new level, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said following consultations in Estonia between his ministry and the U.S. Department of State.

"When it comes to cybersecurity, little Estonia is seen as a superpower with a broad and strategic vision of the future of cyberspace," Reinsalu said according to spokespeople.

The minister said that Estonia and the United States will continue their close cooperation protecting the stability of cyberspace and advocating cybersecurity initiatives in the United Nations, NATO, and other international organizations.

"With our upcoming term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Estonia plans to raise awareness among UN members of the need to apply international law and cyber norms," Reinsalu added.

Estonia and the United States are members of the 2019 UN Group of Governmental Experts on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications Security in the Context of International Security (UNGGE), which will, among other things, elaborate on how international law applies to countries' conduct in cyberspace.

Following consultations held in Estonia, the ministry and the U.S. Department of State have affirmed their shared vision of a secure and open cyberspace, and their commitment to continued collaborative efforts in international security, cyber resilience, critical infrastructure protection, and combating cybercrime. They also seek to promote Internet freedom as well as a multi-stakeholder approach to Internet governance, BNS wrote on Saturday.

