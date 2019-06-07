ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian and US flags.
Estonian and US flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A joint U.S.-Estonian round of cyber consultations take places in Tallinn Friday, with norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, cybersecurity threats, and the protection of critical infrastructure all on the table.

Delegations are being led by the Estonian Ambassador at Large for Cyber Security, Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, and the Coordinator for Cyber Issues at the US Department of State, Liesyl Franz, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

"Estonia considers it important that states are subject to norms of responsible state behavior also in cyberspace, and that a free and secure internet is preserved," Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar said, ahead of the session.

"Estonia has been an active advocate for cybersecurity at the global level, sharing its experience with other countries and promoting the application of existing international law in cyberspace. Meetings like today's play an important role in advancing stability in cyberspace," she continued.

The U.S. is a leading country on cybersecurity issues and Estonia thus considers cooperation that country particularly important, Tiirmaa-Klaar noted.

"We share similar objectives with the U.S.: to protect a free, open and secure cyberspace. It is important for like-minded countries to cooperate. We are working closely together with the U.S. on cyber issues in international organizations such as NATO and the UN, and also bilaterally, to address common cyber threats," she added.

The consultations serve as an important milestone in Estonian-U.S. cybersecurity cooperation, the foreign ministry says. The Estonian delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Estonian Information System Authority, and other agencies, as well as the foreign ministry.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

cybersecurityestonian-us relationsestonian cybersecurity


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

