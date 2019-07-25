US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

In a response to Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed readiness to increase cooperation between the U.S. and Estonia.

Pompeo was responding to a letter regarding opportunities to increase cooperation between Estonia and the U.S. which was delivered via Under Secretary of State David Hale, who met with Reinsalu in Tallinn recently, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to Pompeo, Estonia's recent election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council presents a historic opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two countries. Within this context, he invited Estonian representatives to Washington this fall to new member consultations, highlighting Estonia's experience and expertise in cyber issues. He also provided Reinsalu with an overview of the U.S.' priorities at this year's UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Pompeo highlighted the importance of close relations between their two countries, particularly in the current era of great power competition, during which unity and cohesion are essential to securing collective defense. Ahead of the NATO leaders' meeting in December that will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance, he also emphasized the need to demonstrate allies' dedication to increasing defense spending and NATO's ability to adjust to changing security challenges.

The state secretary thanked Estonia for its robust support of U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia and stressed the importance of transatlantic unity in all foreign policy aspects, including relations with China and Iran. According to Pompeo, EU security cooperation should be complementary to NATO's defense activities. He also confirmed that the U.S. remains committed to arms control that advances security for allies.

In his letter, Pompeo also expressed his support for Estonia's role in hosting the Three Seas Summit, which presents another good opportunity to enhance cooperation. A strong, secure and well-connected Three Seas region strengthens the EU as a whole and boosts its profile as a destination for U.S. investments, he added.

