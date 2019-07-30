ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told ERR on Monday that Estonia's foreign policy course will continue, albeit with small changes. What he refers to as a shift of emphasis on specific policy points, mainly in the area of migration, is a result of the recent government change, Reinsalu said.

In spite of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' reiterations that Estonia's foreign policy course won't change, Reinsalu was quite clear that things aren't quite the same in the current coalition. "There have certainly been several changes made to our foreign policy," the minister said. "But where our course regarding relations with our allies in NATO and the European Union is concerned, it is unshakable."

Reinsalu stressed that Estonia's relations both with the EU and NATO are a "cornerstone" of the country's security, and thus the "central mission" of its foreign policy.

Instead of substantial changes on the whole, there has been a shift in the emphasis on different policy points, Reinsalu said, perhaps the most prominent being migration. "In these matters my view is decidedly more conservative than that of my predecessors. In my opinion, it is important that we keep maximum control in these questions," he added.

No specific approximation to Poland and Hungary, says Reinsalu

Responding to recent claims that Estonia is headed for a foreign policy stance similar to that of Poland and Hungary, Reinsalu rejected notions that Estonia is going against the EU's mainstream, and stressed that Estonia is not about to turn away from any of the union's central policies. On the contrary, it is in Estonia's strategic interest to participate in EU cooperation, to contribute to the respectful dealing with each other, and to get to decisions together, he said: "There's no reason to worry here."

Commenting on recent divides within the EU, specifically the reservations of the Visegrád states in matters of migration policy, Reinsalu said that countries' priorities can differ. "States have their own views in specific matters, and it is honest to come out with them as well, and to justify them," the minister said further. "And if a promise is made, then also to stick with it." Keeping one's promises and honoring mutual agreements are the basis of European solidarity, he argued.

"The claim that we have been talking to Poland and Hungary more than to others is wrong. Which of course doesn't mean that we shouldn't be talking to Poland," Reinsalu said.

Concerning reports of a special agreement with the Polish and Hungarian governments to exchange information in the field of migration, and to do so to be prepared to fend off new initiatives in the international arena, Reinsalu insisted that there are no written agreements.

"My Hungarian colleague offered an opportunity to exchange information. And naturally, information is always useful. There's never too little, but the question is its quality. And naturally, we're happy to exchange information with any country, including migration, and that's that," Reinsalu said.

No-deal Brexit more likely than ever

In connection with a possible no-deal exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, Reinsalu said that there are serious implications both in terms of the EU's economies as well as its legislation. "A no-deal Brexit is now more likely to become a political reality," Reinsalu assessed the current state of work.

The minister said that he is planning an overview for the government in the coming weeks of the risks and problems potentially associated with Brexit at this point. "In the case of a no-deal Brexit, there will be a whole number of questions and problems especially for businesses," Reinsalu said, adding that a priority is also to inform the Estonian public about the implications.

Trade in general is another area where Reinsalu's ideas differ from those of his predecessors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has heeded recent calls for an increased economic focus: "I intend to submit proposals in the near future how to be more effective concluding agreements with third countries to avoid double taxation."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

urmas reinsalupolandhungarymigrationvisegrad countries


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Opinion
16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

Business
27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:38

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

17:17

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

09:08

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: