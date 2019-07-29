ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Over 1,300 people were arrested at a protest in Moscow over the weekend.
Over 1,300 people were arrested at a protest in Moscow over the weekend. Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo/Scanpix
Following the arrest of over 1,000 people by the Moscow Police at a protest on Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) called on Russia to comply with its own constitution.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister expressed concern over events in Moscow.

"These arrests, the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters and the pressuring of opposition politicians with arrests and police raids in recent days deeply undermine fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of the Russian Federation: the freedom of speech and the freedom of assembly," Reinsalu said, calling on Russia to comply with these freedoms.

"I hope that the authorities of the Russian Federation comply with their obligations before their citizens and international organizations (such as OSCE) and ensure free and honest elections in September," he added.

According to the information of OVD-Info, an organization that tracks protests, a total of 1,373 people were arrested at a protest on Saturday where participants demanded that opposition candidates be allowed to register to run in the Sept. 8 elections in Moscow.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsrussiamoscowurmas reinsalu


