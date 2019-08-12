Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to send an expert to Ukraine, as part of an EU initiative assisting in civil sector reform in that country.

Märt Palo is to join the European Union mission in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) as senior advisor on organized crime, according to a ministry press release.

EUAM Ukraine was created in 2014 and advises relevant agencies in the country on developing and implementing updated security strategies. Estonia has been an active participant since through the organization's history, which comes as part of a broader strategy in crisis prevention and international civilian crisis management missions, helping to strenghten stability and democratic values in Europe and beyond, it is reported.

Participation also directly contributes to Estonia's security and fulfills foreign policy objectives, and Estonia's presence in the international community.

At an event in June, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) expressed his pride in those experts already posted. Reinsalu stated that Estonia's ability to contribute to civilian missions and have a say in world developments is only as good as its people, praising participants in civilian missions for their adaptability, stamina in difficult situations, dedication, and cooperation.

In May, Estonia won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Estonia's main ongoing EU civilian missions are EUAM Ukraine, EUMM Georgia, EUPOL COPPS (Palestinian territories) and EUCAP Sahel Mali. A total of 11 experts from Estonia are currently working in international civilian missions. Estonia has also been an active participant in the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali, sending Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) platoons to the west African nation.

Märt Palo graduated from the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences with a master's program in internal security. He has worked at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for more than 25 years, most recently as the division director of the Central Criminal Police.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!