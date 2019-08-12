ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to send an expert to Ukraine, as part of an EU initiative assisting in civil sector reform in that country.

Märt Palo is to join the European Union mission in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) as senior advisor on organized crime, according to a ministry press release.

EUAM Ukraine was created in 2014 and advises relevant agencies in the country on developing and implementing updated security strategies. Estonia has been an active participant since through the organization's history, which comes as part of a broader strategy in crisis prevention and international civilian crisis management missions, helping to strenghten stability and democratic values in Europe and beyond, it is reported.

Participation also directly contributes to Estonia's security and fulfills foreign policy objectives, and Estonia's presence in the international community.

At an event in June, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) expressed his pride in those experts already posted. Reinsalu stated that Estonia's ability to contribute to civilian missions and have a say in world developments is only as good as its people, praising participants in civilian missions for their adaptability, stamina in difficult situations, dedication, and cooperation.

In May, Estonia won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Estonia's main ongoing EU civilian missions are EUAM Ukraine, EUMM Georgia, EUPOL COPPS (Palestinian territories) and EUCAP Sahel Mali. A total of 11 experts from Estonia are currently working in international civilian missions. Estonia has also been an active participant in the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali, sending Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) platoons to the west African nation.

Märt Palo graduated from the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences with a master's program in internal security. He has worked at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for more than 25 years, most recently as the division director of the Central Criminal Police.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of foreign affairsukraineurmas reinsaluestonian-ukraine relationseuam ukrainemärt palo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

Opinion
Business
09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:33

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

14:51

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

14:45

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

13:48

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent

13:11

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12:33

'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

12:05

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11:07

Gallery: 9,000 people attend Paide Opinion Festival

09:38

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

08:55

Kontaveit, most other Estonian tennis players, fall in rankings

08:23

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

11.08

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely

11.08

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10.08

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration

09.08

Watch again: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: