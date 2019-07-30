ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Liis Treimann/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

The Russian Embassy in Estonia published a statement on Monday in response to criticism by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) of arrests that took place in Moscow on Saturday, July 27.

"We appreciate the interest displayed by the foreign minister of Estonia toward domestic political events in our country, including the ones related to the upcoming elections to the Moscow City Duma," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Hopefully, Estonia "will react in the same considerate way to multiple recommendations from international organizations regarding the electoral rights of 75,000 so-called non-citizens, including a call voiced in a report of the OSCE's [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] following the Riigikogu elections in March to grant full voting rights to people with undetermined citizenship."

"These arrests, the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters and the pressuring of opposition politicians with arrests and police raids in recent days deeply undermine fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of the Russian Federation: the freedom of speech and the freedom of assembly," Reinsalu said in a statement regarding Saturday's events in Moscow released on Monday, calling on Russia to comply with these freedoms.

According to the information of OVD-Info, an organization that tracks protests, a total of 1,373 people were arrested at a protest on Saturday where participants demanded that opposition candidates be allowed to register to run in the Moscow City Duma elections to be held on Sept. 8.

A total of 203 administrative offense cases launched in connection with the protest were filed with Moscow courts on Monday.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsrussiarussian embassy in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Opinion
16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

Business
27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:38

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

17:17

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

16:50

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

15:43

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

14:26

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

13:09

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

12:17

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

11:05

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

10:40

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

09:08

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: