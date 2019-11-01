ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's unwillingness to improve relations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix
News

The Russian Embassy in Estonia on Thursday condemned Estonia's alleged unwillingness to normalize relations with Moscow, citing as an example the roundtable against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline held in the European Parliament.

The Russian Embassy highlighted Denmark's consent to the construction of Nord Stream 2 in its economic area as well as Hungary's enthusiasm toward political and economic cooperation with Russia. It also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Budapest this week, and the several billion euro energy agreements concluded between the two countries.

There is reason to ask where Estonia's representatives stand with regard to relations being normalized between Russia and the EU, the embassy said, adding that no change has occurred in this regard.

To illustrate its point, the embassy noted that Estonian MEP Sven Mikser (SDE/S&D) had been involved in the organization of "Putin's Nord Stream 2: The pipeline and its real price to Europe," a roundtable in the European Parliament held on Oct. 22.

According to the Russian Embassy, unfounded accusations were made at the roundtable, alleging that Nord Stream 2 will make Europe vulnerable to political blackmail, harm the environment and use the slave labor of prisoners. The latter claims were described by the embassy as manifestations of an unhealthy imagination.

"The energy Mikser spent on organizing this event could have been put to better use by fostering positive changes observed in Europe," the embassy's statement reads.

Nonetheless, it continued, Mikser is not alone in his actions.

"How else should one assess Estonia's recent decision to deny entry of the Russian vessel Akademik Primakov to the Port of Tallinn, the flying ban of a Russian plane carrying the deputy prime minister of the Russian government through Estonia, and the banning of a group of Russian youth from entering Estonia for a period of ten (!) years," the statement read.

On the other hand, the embassy also cited as positive examples cultural exchanges between Estonia and Russia, such as the recent Golden Mask in Estonia theater festival and Russian Film Week in Tallinn, which more broadly indicate interest in restoring mutually beneficial and respectful relations.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiarussian embassy in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:53

Consumer watchdog: Alcohol display requirements met in 57 percent of stores

16:18

Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange trading halted by technical fault

15:45

British satire legend John Cleese bringing one-man show to Tallinn

15:09

Youth organizations concerned by rise in hostility against minorities

14:44

Hundreds of households still without power

14:12

Kaimar Karu named new foreign trade and IT minister

13:50

County court rejects Varro Vooglaid's suit against ERR

13:16

Come and watch hippo and seal feeding times at Tallinn Zoo

12:44

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's unwillingness to improve relations

12:26

County court judge, attorney arrested in alleged bribery case Updated

12:11

Power grid chief: Storm a learning curve for local authorities

11:28

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 1-7

10:49

Ratas, Pence issue statement on joint 5G approach

09:53

Equality commissioner presentation doesn't sway EKRE on LGBT association

09:16

Lutheran church to restore Keila statue of its namesake

08:14

Official: Ott Tänak to leave Toyota for Hyundai

31.10

Estonia's 2018 healthcare expenses total €1.74 billion

31.10

What the Papers Say: Top paying Estonian firms and Mary Kross reaction

31.10

SDE chair: Government's pension bill lacks answers to most basic concerns

31.10

First flu case of season diagnosed in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: