ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Russian passports. Photo is illustrative.
Russian passports. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn condemned the decision by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to not recognize passports issued by the Russian Federation to residents of Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts after April 24 if the passport holder was not previously a Russian citizen.

"It is regrettable that Estonia continues to compete with EU states on the anti-Russian track," the Russian Embassy's Tuesday announcement reads. "We are convinced that the Estonian authorities' effective joining of the humanitarian blockade against Donbas, which has been deprived of state and banking services, social support, healthcare, education and communications for over five years, does not contribute to improving the situation in Eastern Ukraine."

According to the embassy, if Tallinn really wanted to help resolve the internal crisis in Ukraine, it would do well to use its influence on Kiev to convince the latter to restore normal support for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as provided in the Minsk agreements.

Estonia's Monday decision not to recognize the newly-issued Russian passports of residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts of Ukraine entered into force immediately.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), this decision came in response to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in April according to which residents of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts were to be granted Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure.  

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsrussiaukrainerussian embassy in tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

Opinion
16:57

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

Business
02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

17:20

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

16:57

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:12

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: