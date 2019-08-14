Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

Russian president Vladimir Putin is traveling to Helsinki, Finland, next Wednesday, meeting with his Finnish opposite number Sauli Niinistö.

Niinistö announced the meeting on his own social media page, saying he was looking forward to interesting and fruitful discussions, according to Finnish public broadcaster Yle (link in Finnish).

According to the Finnish president's office, the pair will meet first at the presidential palace in Helsinki, and will discuss regional and international issues in addition to bilateral relations.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference and an official lunch on Suomenlinna, an inhabited historic sea fortress on an island just offshore from the city center.

Putin and Niinistö met in April in St. Petersburg as part of the Arctic Council inter-governmental forum.

The Russian leader was last in Helsinki just over a year ago, meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The latter's backup planes were parked at Tallinn Airport for the duration of the summit.

President Kersti Kaljulaid met the Russian president in Moscow in April.

