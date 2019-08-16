First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu is to visit Estonia next week, the first high-level official visit to Estonia from that country, Baltic News Service reports.

Arriving on the evening of Aug. 20, Estonian restoration of independence day, Naidu is to meet President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg on the Wednesday.

He will also meet Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at Stenbock House and later with Riigikogu speaker Henn Polluaas, followed by the placing of a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) will also host vice president Naidu at the foreign ministry, after which the latter will address envoys of Estonia's foreign representations. A visa freedom agreement for diplomatic passports is also to be signed at the ministry.

Topics to be discussed during the visit include the development of bilateral relations and possible cooperation in the UN and other international organizations.

After the foreign ministry event, the Indian vice president will inspect the e-Estonia showroom in Ülemiste City, where both he and prime minister Ratas will give welcome addresses to an Estonian-Indian business forum, and preside over the signing of memorandums of understanding on cooperation in e-governance, and cooperation in cybersecurity, with the economic affairs and communications ministry, and the Information System Authority (RIA) respectively.

The business seminar aims to provide an opportunity for both nations' represetnatives to develop business and tourism links, BNS reports.