Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

Naidu first met with the President where they discussed deepening political and economic relations, as well as cooperation in ICT, higher education and e-governance.

Kaljulaid said: "Estonia has been building its digital state for three decades and keeps providing its citizens with new e-services. That is why I deeply admire what India has achieved -- it has given a digital identification number to over one billion people and thus has the largest biometrics database in the world. I am convinced that Estonian businesses have a lot of ideas on how to put together with our Indian colleagues our experience to use in even bigger systems."

Estonian enterprises are developing services for India's e-governance platform, while India's e-residents in Estonia have founded over 400 businesses.

"This clearly indicates that our entrepreneurs wish to cooperate and as states, we can only support that," Kaljulaid said.

Ratas proposed during a later meeting with Naidu that Estonia and India should mutually start recognizing universities diplomas, as the initiative would provide greater certainty to students and increase the universities' opportunities for development.

The two leaders also discussed Estonia's plans for its upcoming non-permanent membership in the UN security council. India is also planning to submit its candidacy in the Asian region for 2021-2022.

Naidu's two-day working visit is the first high-level visit from India to Estonia.

