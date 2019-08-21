ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Kadriorg Palace
President Kersti Kaljulaid meeting Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Kadriorg Palace Source: Office of the President of Estonia
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and President Kersti Kaljulaid met on Wednesday with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to discuss strengthening Indian-Estonian relations.

Naidu first met with the President where they discussed deepening political and economic relations, as well as cooperation in ICT, higher education and e-governance.

Kaljulaid said: "Estonia has been building its digital state for three decades and keeps providing its citizens with new e-services. That is why I deeply admire what India has achieved -- it has given a digital identification number to over one billion people and thus has the largest biometrics database in the world. I am convinced that Estonian businesses have a lot of ideas on how to put together with our Indian colleagues our experience to use in even bigger systems."

Estonian enterprises are developing services for India's e-governance platform, while India's e-residents in Estonia have founded over 400 businesses.

"This clearly indicates that our entrepreneurs wish to cooperate and as states, we can only support that," Kaljulaid said.

Ratas proposed during a later meeting with Naidu that Estonia and India should mutually start recognizing universities diplomas, as the initiative would provide greater certainty to students and increase the universities' opportunities for development.

The two leaders also discussed Estonia's plans for its upcoming non-permanent membership in the UN security council. India is also planning to submit its candidacy in the Asian region for 2021-2022.

Naidu's two-day working visit is the first high-level visit from India to Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidindiajüri ratasmuppavarapu venkaiah naidu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:17
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
16:20
09:53
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
09:48

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

09:13

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

20.08

State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

20.08

President: Martin Helme should not be in office

20.08

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

Opinion
Business
14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:38

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

19:17

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

17:39

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

17:22

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

17:04

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

16:20

Martin Helme: Kaljulaid should resign, not me

15:53

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

14:53

Kaljulaid: Estonia has made up for 25 years of lost economic ground by now

13:59

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

12:39

Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

12:14

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

11:35

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

10:28

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

09:53

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

09:48

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

09:13

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

08:47

Gallery: Kadriorg presidential reception marks independence restoration

20.08

State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

20.08

President: Martin Helme should not be in office

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: