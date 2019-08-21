Gallery: Kadriorg presidential reception marks independence restoration

Tuesday, Aug. 20 was Day of Restoration of Independence in Estonia, marking 28 years since the country became free again after close to five decades under Soviet occupation.

President Kersti Kaljulaid hosted the traditional Rose Garden reception at Kadriorg Palace, hosting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. The two heads of state presented each other with small pieces of rock broken off boulders that was used in the defense of their respective countries' independence movements in 1991.

Music was provided by noted bands Lenna and Puuluup.

