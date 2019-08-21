ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Kadriorg presidential reception marks independence restoration

President's reception at the Kadriorg Palace Rose Garden on Aug. 20.
Photo: President's reception at the Kadriorg Palace Rose Garden on Aug. 20. Author: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Tuesday, Aug. 20 was Day of Restoration of Independence in Estonia, marking 28 years since the country became free again after close to five decades under Soviet occupation.

President Kersti Kaljulaid hosted the traditional Rose Garden reception at Kadriorg Palace, hosting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. The two heads of state presented each other with small pieces of rock broken off boulders that was used in the defense of their respective countries' independence movements in 1991.

Music was provided by noted bands Lenna and Puuluup.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidrestoration of independencerose gardenkadriorg palacegitanas nausedarestoration of independence daypresident's rose garden reception


