Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

As head of state, President Kersti Kaljulaid, here pictured with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) formally invites proposed governments to take office.
President Kersti Kaljulaid will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Monday evening in order to discuss the political situation to arise surrounding the attempt late last week to dismiss Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher as well as a broader range of topics.

"The head of state and the prime minister will meet tonight;" Public Relations Adviser to the President Taavi Linnamäe told ERR  on Monday.

According to Linnamäe, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and topics on the agenda are based on last week's events.

The president has not yet publicly commented on the attempt by Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) to dismiss Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher. 

Linnamäe told journalists on Friday that the head of state has watched recent events unfold with concern and wanted to hear the prime minister's position on as well as potential solutions to the crisis. According to her spokesperson, Kaljulaid believes Vaher.

The board of the opposition Reform Party decided on Saturday to propose convening an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu, which is currently on summer recess, in order to submit a motion of no confidence against Ratas' second government.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasekreelmar vaher dismissal case


