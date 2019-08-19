ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Rannar Vassiljev (SDE).
Rannar Vassiljev (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) supports the initiative of the Reform Party to initiate a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre); it also won't rule out expressing no confidence in Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) or Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) either, reports daily Postimees.

"With Mart and Martin Helme, it's more likely that some deputies from the Centre Party or Isamaa will act according to their consciences and support the no-confidence motion," SDE Secretary General Rannar Vassiljev said. As this would mean a death knell for the current government, however, the SDE would prefer to express no confidence in the Helmes.

According to Vassiljev, the SDE has been critical of the current government since it was formed, and plenty more reason for being critical has come up during the just over 100 days that the government has been in office.

"Unfortunately, it seems as though the prime minister's patience continues to grow at the same rate as the Helme family continues to test it, and it never wears thin," he added.

The secretary general said that in order to help the prime minister make a decision on dissolving his government, the SDE also supports the no-confidence motion against Ratas being planned by the Reform Party. The two opposition parties plan on meeting to make arrangements for an extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu as soon as possible.

The SDE's plans depend largely on what will become of Reform's initiative. It is likely that the no-confidence vote against Ratas will fail. Vassiljev said, however, that the SDE hasn't ruled out introducing a similar motion against the Helmes.

Helmes tied up in PPA chief scandal

Following an attempt to remove Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher from office, the board of the opposition Reform Party decided on Saturday to convene an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu to file a motion of no confidence in the prime minister.

"Estonia does not have a functioning government, and the prime minister is responsible for this," Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said. "Government ministers are overstepping the bounds of their power, completely disregarding laws and regulations, essentially spitting on the rule of law, and the prime minister sees this and says that everything is fine."

According to Kallas, the prime minister is responsible for this as well as previous disorder, which is why the party has decided to express no confidence in Prime Minister Jüri Ratas

Ratas, who met with the Helmes on Friday evening, emphasized that their attempt to dismiss Vaher was completely unacceptable.

He did, however, pose for a photo together with them and Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) that same evening, declaring the continuation of cooperation, Postimees noted.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratassdeno-confidence votes


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

16.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be fewer than projected

16.08

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

16.08

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:44

July annual inflation above EU average

17:22

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

16:17

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

15:22

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

14:24

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

13:16

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

12:03

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

11:01

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

10:18

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

09:22

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

09:10

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

Opinion: With Helmes staying on, Ratas losing last bit of credibility

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: