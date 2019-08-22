ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kadri Simson.
Kadri Simson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian candidate for EU commissioner and Centre Party parliamentary group chairwoman, Kadri Simson doesn't think the current coalition will fail because of EKRE. At the same time, Simson said that while under Kaja Kallas the Reform Party might not work with EKRE, it might consider it anyway under Kristen Michal, who indicated a year ago that he wouldn't exclude the possibility.

Simson said she doesn't think that the current coalition will fail because of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). "Rather than that, I see the will in all three parties to make this a government that, though maybe unusual for Estonia, puts its platform into practice over for years," Simson told daily Maaleht (link in Estonian).

In spite of rumors persisting all summer that the Reform Party has been trying to approach Centre about a possible coalition of Estonia's two largest parties, Simson pointed out that there is yet another possible constellation.

Namely that the Reform Party might eventually consider working with EKRE after all, which it might not do under its current chairwoman, Kaja Kallas—but which could change if, say, Kristen Michal was suddenly in charge.

"It may not seem credible now with Kaja Kallas as chairwoman, but should Kristen Michal become chairman, nobody would be surprised to see such an association taking shape," Simson said.

Among possible combinations for a new coalition, Reform's 34 mandates combined with EKRE's 19 would produce a 53-seat majority in Estonia's 101-member parliament.

Other combinations are unlikely, such as Reform-Isamaa-SDE (34-12-10, producing a 56-seat majority), which failed in 2016, bringing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Centre Party to power. The combined opposition, with Reform's 34, SDE's 10 and one independent mandate, at 45 seats is six short of a majority.

The current coalition has been in power since the general election on March 3 this year with a 56-seat majority in the Riigikogu (Centre 25, EKRE 19, Isamaa 12 seats).

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partykadri simsonekrekristen michalcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
10:28
09:53
12:17
09:22
11:21
MORE NEWS
21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

21.08

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

21.08

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

21.08

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

21.08

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

Opinion
Business
19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

15.08

State investing more in real estate than predicted, at €83 million

14.08

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

14.08

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:56

Former interior minister Margus Leivo dies

13:29

Paper: Taltech systematically defrauded EU program Updated

12:07

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

11:16

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

10:26

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

10:14

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

09:21

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

09:09

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

21.08

Ratas, Kaljulaid discuss closer cooperation with India during VP visit

21.08

Gallery: Russian president visits Helsinki

21.08

Reform wants no-confidence vote against Ratas on Monday

21.08

Hong Kong protesters to create human chain inspired by Baltic Way

21.08

Martin Helme: Kaljulaid should resign, not me

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

21.08

Kaljulaid: Estonia has made up for 25 years of lost economic ground by now

21.08

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

21.08

Tallinn Photomonth: Visual essay 'Mercury' coming to Tallinn Art Hall

21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

21.08

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: