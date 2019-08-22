Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

Estonian candidate for EU commissioner and Centre Party parliamentary group chairwoman, Kadri Simson doesn't think the current coalition will fail because of EKRE. At the same time, Simson said that while under Kaja Kallas the Reform Party might not work with EKRE, it might consider it anyway under Kristen Michal, who indicated a year ago that he wouldn't exclude the possibility.

Simson said she doesn't think that the current coalition will fail because of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). "Rather than that, I see the will in all three parties to make this a government that, though maybe unusual for Estonia, puts its platform into practice over for years," Simson told daily Maaleht (link in Estonian).

In spite of rumors persisting all summer that the Reform Party has been trying to approach Centre about a possible coalition of Estonia's two largest parties, Simson pointed out that there is yet another possible constellation.

Namely that the Reform Party might eventually consider working with EKRE after all, which it might not do under its current chairwoman, Kaja Kallas—but which could change if, say, Kristen Michal was suddenly in charge.

"It may not seem credible now with Kaja Kallas as chairwoman, but should Kristen Michal become chairman, nobody would be surprised to see such an association taking shape," Simson said.

Among possible combinations for a new coalition, Reform's 34 mandates combined with EKRE's 19 would produce a 53-seat majority in Estonia's 101-member parliament.

Other combinations are unlikely, such as Reform-Isamaa-SDE (34-12-10, producing a 56-seat majority), which failed in 2016, bringing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Centre Party to power. The combined opposition, with Reform's 34, SDE's 10 and one independent mandate, at 45 seats is six short of a majority.

The current coalition has been in power since the general election on March 3 this year with a 56-seat majority in the Riigikogu (Centre 25, EKRE 19, Isamaa 12 seats).

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!