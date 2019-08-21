ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Leaders of three of the three biggest political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Leaders of three of the three biggest political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: (Anette Parksepp/ERR)
News

Recent polls say that both the opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), have seen a fall in support, while the Centre Party has experienced a rise, according to ERR's online Estonian news.

The survey, commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and conducted by pollsters Norstat states that Reform currently stand on 36.1 percent of support, with Centre on 20.3 percent. The previous week's figures were 37.4 percent and 19.2 percent respectively, Norstat says.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has seen a very slight rise by 0.1 percentage points, to 15.7 percent, over the same period. SDE, the other opposition party along with Reform, has fallen from 10.4 percent to 9.6 percent over the same timeframe, though Isamaa has also seen a slight rise to 8.1 percent (from 8 percent).

Nevertheless support for the two opposition parties as a whole remains ahead of the three coalition parties combined, at 46.5 percent compared with 44 percent, according to Norstat.

Last week saw controversy breaking after interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) attempted to unilaterally remove Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) chief Elmar Vaher from his post. Helme was overruled by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), who then met with President Kersti Kaljulaid early this week to discuss the implications of the stand-off, among other topics.

The Norstat poll surveyed 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age via both phone and online, aggregated over the period Jul. 22 to Aug. 19, with theInstitute for the Study of Societal Issues component polling around 1,000 people each week.

The statistical error margin is reported at +/- 1.55 percent. Sample data is weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics, the survey's compilers say.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekreparty ratingssdeisamaacentre partynorstatparty supportinstitute of social resarch


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
19.08

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

19.08

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

19.08

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

Opinion
Business
13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:14

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

11:35

Põlluaas praises courage and bravery of August 20 Club

10:28

Party ratings: Centre pick up support, Reform down

09:53

Analysis: President Rose Garden speech notable in domestic politics focus

09:48

Kaljulaid: You can never talk too much about democracy or freedom

09:13

PM strikes positive tone on restoration of independence anniversary

08:47

Gallery: Kadriorg presidential reception marks independence restoration

20.08

State to spend €8.27 million updating schools' IT infrastructure

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

20.08

President: Martin Helme should not be in office

20.08

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

20.08

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union

19.08

July annual inflation above EU average

19.08

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

19.08

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

19.08

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

19.08

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

19.08

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

19.08

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: