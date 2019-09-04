ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Party ratings: Centre support up 5 percentage points over past month

BNS
Entrance to Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu in Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
The Centre Party has seen a rise in support of over 5 percentage points over the last month, according to one recent survey. Reform remains the most popular party by support, however, Baltic News Service reports.

The survey, conducted weekly by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the institute for the Study of Societal Issues, revealed 34.6 percent of those polled would vote for Reform right now, a fall of just over one percent on the previous week. Centre remains in second place on 22.9 percent, though with a 5+ percentage point rise on the previous month, and a 1.4-percentage point rise on the previous week.

The change also means the overall support for the three coalition parties, Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, remains higher than for the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), albeit not by much – 46 percent versus 44.4 percent.

EKRE, SDE and Isamaa support remains relatively unchanged. EKRE is in third place on 15.8 percent, followed by SDE on 9.8 percent and Isamaa on 7.3 percent. Isamaa's figure is the lowest found by Norstat this year, the company says. EKRE's support generally has been falling this year.

Support for non-parliamentary parties such as Estonia 200, Richness of Life, the Green Party and the Free Party, was not polled or reported.

The results derive from an aggregate over the period Aug. 5 to Sept. 2, during which 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were polled.

The Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Uhiskonnauuringute Instituut) is a think tank established in January 2016.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

