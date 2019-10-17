ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
October party ratings: Reform maintains firm lead, Isamaa's lows continue ({{commentsTotal}})

October party ratings have remained largely unchanged on month.
October party ratings have remained largely unchanged on month. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR/Graphics: JJ Oiderma
Compared with the previous month, the ratings of Estonia's major political parties saw no significant changes. Compared with the results of the March 3 general election, however, the opposition Reform Party has seen a significant increase in support, while the coalition Isamaa has seen a significant decrease.

According to the results of a survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, Reform has retained a strong hold on its position as the most favored political party in Estonia, as 32 percent of respondents with a political preference would vote for them in Riigikogu elections.

The Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' coalition Centre Party, meanwhile, had the support of 22 percent of respondents, while its junior coalition partner, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), was favored by 17 percent of voters; EKRE's support fell two percentage points compared to the previous month.

Unchanged on month were support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 9 percent and the coalition Isamaa at 6 percent, falling just above the 5 percent election threshold.

Support for the nonparliamentary Estonia 200, however, increased from 5 to 7 percent.

The Estonian Greens had the support of 3 and the Free Party 1 percent of respondents last month; support for the Richness of Life Party, meanwhile, fell below 1 percent.

Since the Riigikogu elections this spring, support for Reform has remained on an upward trend, while support for Isamaa continues to trend downward. Other parties' ratings, meanwhile, have remained relatively stable.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition commanded the combined support of 45 percent of respondents; the opposition, consisting of Reform and the SDE, 41 percent. Adding the support of non-parliamentary parties, non-coalition parties had the combined support of 51 percent of those surveyed.

From Sept. 3-13, Turu-uuringute AS surveyed a total of 1,039 people, 521 in person and 518 in an online panel. When surveying 1,000 people, the maximum error does not exceed ±3.1 percent.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratings


