Party ratings: Support for EKRE continues to fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

EKRE congress in Jõhvi (picture is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Support from the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) continued to fall last month while support for the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa has risen, a survey by research firm Norstat shows.

The results show 35 percent of the eligible citizens support the Reform Party, 24.1 percent the Centre Party and 13.8 percent support EKRE. While the support of the Reform Party and the Center Party remains stable, EKRE's support has been falling for three weeks.

The SDE received 10.2 percent of respondents support and Isamaa 7.2 percent. For both parties, this is an increase in support.

The combined support of opposition parties, Reform and SDE, is 45.2 percent and support for coalition parties is 45.1 percent. The last time coalition support was higher than opposition was in August.

The combined results of the surveys carried out in cooperation with the NGO Institute of Social Research and the research company Norstat Eesti AS cover the survey period from Nov. 5 to Nov. 29 and polled 4,009 Estonian citizens of voting age by phone and face-to-face interviews.

To ensure the representativeness of the results, sample data are weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. There is a statistical margin of error of +/- 1.55%.  

Editor: Helen Wright

ekreparty ratingsnorstat
