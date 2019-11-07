ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratings: Reform remains most popular, Centre support highest since election

News
Leaders of three of the biggest political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Leaders of three of the biggest political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: (Anette Parksepp/ERR)
News

The opposition Reform Party remains the most popular political party in Estonia, according to a recent survey, though the coalition Centre Party has seen a rise in support to its highest level since the March 3 general election, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

According to the latest survey by pollsters Norstat, commissioned by the Institute for Social Research, the Reform Party enjoys 34.9 percent support, with Centre on 24 percent.

A total of 46.7 percent of respondents support the three coalition parties, Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, while 42.4 percent are in favor of the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

In third place is the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on 16.6 percent.

SDE saw 7.5 percent support, coalition party Isamaa, 6.1 percent, and non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 picked up 5 percent support.

SDE and Isamaa have seen falling support in recent polls, with the figures the lowest they have been in 2019.

Estonia 200's figure is significant since 5 percent of the vote in one of Estonia's 12 electoral districts is the threshold for picking up Riigikogu seats; the party narrowly missed out on seats at the March 3 general election, polling at 4.7 percent.

The survey polled just over 4,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over, from Oct. 9 to Nov. 5. Norstat claims a statistical error margin of +/- 1.55%, and says it weights sample data according to social and demographic characteristics.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekreparty ratingssdeisamaaestonia 200centre partynorstatparty support
