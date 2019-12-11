ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
EKRE council meeting.
EKRE council meeting. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remained at its lowest in this year's polls, a survey commissioned by the research firm Norstat Eesti AS shows.

Results from the latest polls show the Reform Party is supported by 35.7 percent, the Centre Party by 23.5 percent, and EKRE has support from 13.5 percent of eligible citizens. The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party on 9.7 percent and Isamaa on 7 percent.

A total of 45.4 percent of respondents supported opposition parties and 44 percent prefered the coalition parties.

EKRE's highest level of support this year was approximately 19 percent and has declined in the last few weeks. The party received almost 18 percent of the vote share at the election in March. Last week, EKRE's support was 13.8 percent.

Norstat's aggregated results were collected from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed by phone or in person.

To ensure the representativeness of the results, sample data was weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. There is a statistical error of +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

reformekreparty ratingssdecentre
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
09:43

Russian-speakers, Ukrainians, Finns needed to fill civil service vacancies

09:21

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons

08:54

Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

08:30

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

07:46

Family of five died in Tartu house fire

10.12

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

10.12

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

10.12

Tallinn opens architectural competition for beachfront building at Stroomi

10.12

AirBaltic announces four new direct routes from Tallinn

10.12

SDE MP: Statesmanlike leadership would increase weight of Estonia's voice

10.12

Reform MP asks Mart Helme about alleged illegal surveillance of Järvik

10.12

Kersti Kaljulaid named 2019 Friend of the Press for defending free speech

10.12

What the papers say: What do we do with the children and the politicians?

10.12

Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million

10.12

Ratas expresses condolences for victims of Czech hospital shooting

10.12

Tallinn Fringe Festival hosts myriad international artists

10.12

Enterprise Estonia chairman: State should support rural entrepreneurs

10.12

SEB fined after making better loan rates dependent on holding pension fund

10.12

UN expert: Estonia should focus on cyber issues in UN Security Council

10.12

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: