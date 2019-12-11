Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remained at its lowest in this year's polls, a survey commissioned by the research firm Norstat Eesti AS shows.

Results from the latest polls show the Reform Party is supported by 35.7 percent, the Centre Party by 23.5 percent, and EKRE has support from 13.5 percent of eligible citizens. The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party on 9.7 percent and Isamaa on 7 percent.

A total of 45.4 percent of respondents supported opposition parties and 44 percent prefered the coalition parties.

EKRE's highest level of support this year was approximately 19 percent and has declined in the last few weeks. The party received almost 18 percent of the vote share at the election in March. Last week, EKRE's support was 13.8 percent.

Norstat's aggregated results were collected from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed by phone or in person.

To ensure the representativeness of the results, sample data was weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. There is a statistical error of +/- 1.55 percent.

