Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

News
ERR News
Centre and Reform Party members at the opening session of the Riigikogu in September 2019.
Centre and Reform Party members at the opening session of the Riigikogu in September 2019. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Polling from Norstat Eesti AS shows support for the Centre Party has bounced back to its pre-election levels following a sharp fall after the formation of the new coalition.

The latest poll conducted by Norstat shows the party has 23.5 percent of recipients' support, which is close to its level of support before the election in March. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has a rating of 24 percent. 

However, the opposition Reform Party has the greatest support which continues a trend since the election.

The survey was carried out on behalf of NGO Institute for Community Studies, and had Norstat ask people's party preference every week for a month. The results were then aggregated, although week-by-week results were also analyzed. This poll was carried out between Aug. 13 and Sept. 9 and interviewed 4004 Estonian citizens over the age of 18.

The last week of the survey did not bring about any big changes in party support. The Reform Party is supported by 34.5 percent, the Center Party 23.5 percent and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 15.5 percent of recipients.

Support for the Reform Party has remained steady compared to the previous week – the support percentage was 34.6 a week ago. The Center Party's support rose 0.6 percentage points compared to week three.

EKRE was supported by 15.5 percent of those surveyed, a slight fall from 15.8 percent a week earlier. The Social Democrats had 9.4 percent and Isamaa 7 percent in fifth place. This is the lowest level of support Norstat has measured for Isamaa this year.

In total 46 percent of respondents support coalition parties and 43.9 percent support opposition parties.

Norstat conducted telephone and web surveys, which were then weighted to ensure representative the results. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

Editor: Helen Wright



