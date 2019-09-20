ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
September party ratings: Reform remains in lead, support for EKRE increases

Source: Photo Ken Mürk/ERR, collage: JJ Oidermaa
Support for the opposition Reform Party decreased slightly in September, while support for the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose slightly, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Compared to the results of the March 3 general election, support for the coalition Isamaa has decreased the most.

The most significant event to shape the domestic political climate since the last poll was conducted was the no-confidence motion and failure of the vote against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Aug. 30. Nonetheless, this event did not have a significant impact on party ratings.

Reform has retained its solid lead. Asked who they would vote for if the Riigikogu elections were to take place next Sunday, 32 percent of voting-age citizens responded that they would vote for the Reform Party. Last month, Reform had the support of 34 percent of respondents.

The coalition Centre Party remained in second place, with the support of 21 percent of respondents. Last month, the prime minister's party commanded 22 percent support.

In third place was EKRE, support for whom jumped from 16 percent in August to 19 percent in September.

Support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) stood at 9 percent, up from 8 percent in August, while support for Isamaa had dropped from 7 percent in August to 6 percent in September.

Support for the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 remained steady on month at 5 percent.

Of other non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens had the support of 2 and the Richness of Life Party 1 percent of respondents; support for the Free Party, which held seats in the previous Riigikogu, fell below 1 percent in September.

Compared to Riigikogu election results, support for the election-winning Reform Party has increased somewhat, from 28.9 to 32 percent, while support for the coalition Isamaa has decreased significantly, from 11.4 to 6 percent. Support for other parties, meanwhile, has remained more or less stable.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition commanded the combined support of 46 percent of respondents; the opposition, consisting of Reform and the SDE, 41 percent.

From Sept. 5-16, Turu-uuringute AS surveyed a total of 1,040 people, 515 in person and 525 in an online panel. When surveying 1,000 people, the maximum error does not exceed ±3.1 percent.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratings


