Ratings: 58 percent of people would never vote for EKRE

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is the party which the largest number of people would never vote for it, according to recent research.

The research, carried out on behalf of ERR by pollsters Turu-uuringute, found that 58 percent of those polled would not vote for EKRE under any circumstances.

Reform came second on this question, at 32 percent of respondents, with Centre close behind them on 29 percent. The remaining parties, both those currently represented at the Riigikogu and those which are not, saw between 10 and 17 percent of respondents saying they'd never vote for them.

Breakdown by party supporters

Turu-uuringute also broke down the results by parties which respondents would vote as first choice.

EKRE was also the most unacceptable party to Reform voters, with 86 percent of Reform supporters saying they would never vote for it. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) was close behind – 84 percent of Reform voters said they would not vote for it, with 80 percent saying they would never vote for Estonia 200. A significantly smaller proportion said they would not vote for the Centre Party (40 percent) or Isamaa (33 percent).

Among Centre Party supporters, just under half of respondents said they would not vote for Reform, with 30 percent saying they would never pick Isamaa. Twenty-nine percent said they would never vote for Estonia 200.

With EKRE supporters, 74 percent said they would never vote for Reform, though perhaps surprisingly, 64 percent said they would not vote for Centre – a party which EKRE is in coalition with.

Among SDE supporters, 49 percent said they would not vote for EKRE, with 34 opposed to ticking the box for Isamaa.

Isamma supporters were most opposed to voting for SDE, though a comparatively small proportion – 23 percent, with 18 percent saying they would not vote for Centre, again a party which Isamaa is in office with.

By far the largest share of Estonia 200 supporters said they would never vote EKRE, at 80 per cent.

Turu-uuringute's research was conducted Aug. 9-20, polling 1,000 respondents.

