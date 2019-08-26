ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

August party ratings: Reform most popular, Centre gains support ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
In August the Reform Party were the most popular party.
In August the Reform Party were the most popular party. Source: ERR
News

In August the Reform Party was the most popular party, polling by Turu-uuringute AS carried out on behalf of ERR shows, while the Centre Party managed to regain some support.

The survey was carried out by 1,000 people with a mix of face-to-face interviews and online surveys, and shows Reform to be supported by 34 percent of respondents. The party has been the most popular party in Estonia since April, following the election when they gained the most votes but were left out of the coalition.    

According to the pollsters' results, Centre Party support has increased by three percentage points to 22 percent since June, when Turu-uuringute AS last carried out a poll.  

EKRE and the Social Democrats have both seen a decline in support. EKRE's ratings dropped from 18 percent to 16 percent , while the Social Democrats fell from 11 percent in June to eight percent in August. Fatherland's support was seven percent, falling from nine percent in June.   

Of the Parties which did not reach the five percent threshold in the March election, Estonia 200 has now five percent support, and increase from four percent in June. The party received 4.4 percent in the election. The Green Party, Richness of Life party, and Free Party are all well below the threshold, with one percent each.   

When the polling results are broken down by methodologies, it shows that in face-to-face interviews Reform and Centre performed better. But online smaller parties EKRE, the Social Democrats, Estonia 200, and the Greens gained more support.

The Reform Party's support was 36 percent in face-to-face polls and 33 percent in online polls. The Center Party gained 25 percent in face-to-face polling but 19 percent online.  EKRE was supported by 14 percent in face-to-face polls and 18 percent in online polls. The Social Democrats has seven percent face-to-face and 10 percent online.

Support for Fatherland did not change much between the methodologies. They gained seven percent face-to-face and six in online surveys. Estonia's 200 was most popular with four percent of supporters in the face-to-face poll and six online.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 9 to 20.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

reform partyratingscentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
25.08

Free public transport in Tartu County sees ridership soar

25.08

Estonia to lead six countries in developing next unmanned ground system

24.08

Taltech research funding fraud scandal continues as claims conflict

24.08

Dual Estonian-Russian citizen suspected of treason in Russia

23.08

Riigikogu to convene next Friday for no-confidence vote against Ratas

Opinion
Business
23.08

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

22.08

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

22.08

Helme: People can begin applying to leave second pension pillar next July

22.08

July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

22.08

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:14

Winning bid for European Capital of Culture 2024 announced on Wednesday

17:46

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

17:19

Minister: One third of pharmacies already meeting independence requirements

16:25

Taltech Nurkse institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal

16:22

SAPTK challenging prosecutor office Tarand decision in court

15:41

Estonia refuses to recognise presidential election in Abkhazia

14:00

Mary Kross alleged false testimony hearing pushed back to September

13:02

Ratings: 58 percent of people would never vote for EKRE

12:18

Price of land plots for private homes increased by 19.3 percent in 2018

11:58

Ratings: Centre support falls among Russian-speaking voters, Reform's rises

11:22

August party ratings: Reform most popular, Centre gains support

10:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We stand at the gate of two countries

10:17

President to work in southeast Estonia for a week

25.08

Population minister learns about Latvian experience in demographic affairs

25.08

Tänak triumphs at Rallye Deutschland again, Toyota sweeps podium

25.08

Military intel chief: Expanding of authority to be decided by Supreme Court

25.08

Finance minister: Exiting oil shale energy not sensible

25.08

Free public transport in Tartu County sees ridership soar

25.08

Estonia to lead six countries in developing next unmanned ground system

24.08

Taltech research funding fraud scandal continues as claims conflict

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: