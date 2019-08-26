August party ratings: Reform most popular, Centre gains support

In August the Reform Party was the most popular party, polling by Turu-uuringute AS carried out on behalf of ERR shows, while the Centre Party managed to regain some support.

The survey was carried out by 1,000 people with a mix of face-to-face interviews and online surveys, and shows Reform to be supported by 34 percent of respondents. The party has been the most popular party in Estonia since April, following the election when they gained the most votes but were left out of the coalition.

According to the pollsters' results, Centre Party support has increased by three percentage points to 22 percent since June, when Turu-uuringute AS last carried out a poll.

EKRE and the Social Democrats have both seen a decline in support. EKRE's ratings dropped from 18 percent to 16 percent , while the Social Democrats fell from 11 percent in June to eight percent in August. Fatherland's support was seven percent, falling from nine percent in June.

Of the Parties which did not reach the five percent threshold in the March election, Estonia 200 has now five percent support, and increase from four percent in June. The party received 4.4 percent in the election. The Green Party, Richness of Life party, and Free Party are all well below the threshold, with one percent each.

When the polling results are broken down by methodologies, it shows that in face-to-face interviews Reform and Centre performed better. But online smaller parties EKRE, the Social Democrats, Estonia 200, and the Greens gained more support.

The Reform Party's support was 36 percent in face-to-face polls and 33 percent in online polls. The Center Party gained 25 percent in face-to-face polling but 19 percent online. EKRE was supported by 14 percent in face-to-face polls and 18 percent in online polls. The Social Democrats has seven percent face-to-face and 10 percent online.

Support for Fatherland did not change much between the methodologies. They gained seven percent face-to-face and six in online surveys. Estonia's 200 was most popular with four percent of supporters in the face-to-face poll and six online.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 9 to 20.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!