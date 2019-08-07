Poll: Support for Reform at record high, EKRE, Centre declining

Support for the opposition Reform Party continues to grow and has reached a new record high, while support for the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has reached a new low for this year, it appears from the results of a recent poll commissioned by the nonprofit Institute of Society Studies and conducted by Norstat.

According to the results, 38.5 percent of citizens entitled to vote support the Reform Party — twice as many as the 17.8 percent that support the coalition Centre Party.

Support for EKRE, meanwhile, is on a downward trend, and currently polling at 15.5 percent. Both Centre and EKRE's current ratings mark their lowest yet this year.

Support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) stood at 9.3 percent, while 8.6 percent of respondents supported the coalition Isamaa.

Support for all other, non-parliamentary parties fell below the 5-percent election threshold.

Reform's rise and Centre and EKRE's fall in popularity also means that overall support for the opposition has increased while support for the government coalition has decreased. Combined support for the opposition totaled 47.8 percent, a new record following the March 3 Riigikogu elections, while combined support for the coalition fell to its lowest yet at 41.9 percent.

The latest aggregate poll results published by the Institute for Society Studies reflect surveys conducted between July 8 and Aug. 5, during which 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled via phone and online. The margin of error does not exceed ± 1.55 percent.

