Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low

Support for the Centre Party fell to 15 percent this month, the lowest rating the senior coalition party has seen in at least 12 years.

According to the results of a survey (link in Estonian) commissioned by daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor, the prime minister's party was supported by 15.3 percent of respondents, while the opposition Reform Party, the winner of the March 3 general election, had the support of 34 percent, and the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia, 17 percent of respondents.

According to Kantar Emor marketing-strategy chief Aivar Voog, Russian-speaking voters are continuing to abandon Centre for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the non-parliamentary newcomer Estonia 200.

"The Centre Party's support among non-Estonians is even just below 40 percent; in better years, they had the stable support of 70-80 percent of this segment," Voog highlighted.

While support for EKRE has remained stable at 15-18 percent following the election, support for Isamaa, the other junior coalition member, fell from 9 percent in March to 6 percent in May.