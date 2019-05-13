ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
"A fair state for all!" reads a balloon bearing the Centre Party's four-leaf clover logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for the Centre Party fell to 15 percent this month, the lowest rating the senior coalition party has seen in at least 12 years.

According to the results of a survey (link in Estonian) commissioned by daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor, the prime minister's party was supported by 15.3 percent of respondents, while the opposition Reform Party, the winner of the March 3 general election, had the support of 34 percent, and the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia, 17 percent of respondents. 

According to Kantar Emor marketing-strategy chief Aivar Voog, Russian-speaking voters are continuing to abandon Centre for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the non-parliamentary newcomer Estonia 200.

"The Centre Party's support among non-Estonians is even just below 40 percent; in better years, they had the stable support of 70-80 percent of this segment," Voog highlighted.

While support for EKRE has remained stable at 15-18 percent following the election, support for Isamaa, the other junior coalition member, fell from 9 percent in March to 6 percent in May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratingscentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

Opinion
09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

Business
09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

09.05

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
10:26

Party ratings: Support for Centre hits record low

10:02

Tänak wins inaugural WRC Rally Chile

09:14

Digest: New population minister wants return to family, religious values

08:59

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

Gallery: ERR settling into its new Narva studio

12.05

Mother's Day: Mare Tupits named Mother of the Year

12.05

New winter tire requirements to take effect in December 2022

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

12.05

European Federation of Journalists adopts Estonian press freedom statement

11.05

Day in the Life: Natalya the British Army corporal

11.05

Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

Public administration minister: State reform priority for government

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: