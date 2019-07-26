July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

The tactic of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the party to make the most noise by far recently, has paid off: if the Riigikogu elections were to take place right now, 19.4 percent of voters would vote for the coalition party. This is 2.7 percent more than in June, securing EKRE as the second most popular party in Estonia, writes daily Postimees.

According to a party ratings survey commissioned by Postimees (link in Estonian) and conducted by Kantar Emor, the leading position by a wide margin nonetheless remains the opposition Reform Party with the support of 34.5 percent of voters, although the party's steady increase in support of recent month has begun to taper off.

"In recent weeks, EKRE leaders have seen a lot of media attention, while other parties have lacked their own distinct message — they have simply been in the role of commentators on statements made by EKRE," explained Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog.

Since forming the current coalition, the Centre Party's early February of 26.5 percent has been reduced by more than a third — by early May, support for the party had dropped to 15.3, where it has remained steady since; the senior coalition partner has seen a slight increase in support in Tallinn.

According to the results of the latest poll, the Social Democrats (SDE) remain in third place with 10.8 percent support, down two percent on month, while the coalition Isamaa and the nonparliamentary Estonia 200 continue to share fifth and sixth place with 6.8 percent and 7.9 percent support, respectively.

