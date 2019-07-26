ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
EKRE leaders Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas and Mart Helme.
EKRE leaders Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas and Mart Helme. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
news

The tactic of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the party to make the most noise by far recently, has paid off: if the Riigikogu elections were to take place right now, 19.4 percent of voters would vote for the coalition party. This is 2.7 percent more than in June, securing EKRE as the second most popular party in Estonia, writes daily Postimees.

According to a party ratings survey commissioned by Postimees (link in Estonian) and conducted by Kantar Emor, the leading position by a wide margin nonetheless remains the opposition Reform Party with the support of 34.5 percent of voters, although the party's steady increase in support of recent month has begun to taper off.

"In recent weeks, EKRE leaders have seen a lot of media attention, while other parties have lacked their own distinct message — they have simply been in the role of commentators on statements made by EKRE," explained Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog.

Since forming the current coalition, the Centre Party's early February of 26.5 percent has been reduced by more than a third — by early May, support for the party had dropped to 15.3, where it has remained steady since; the senior coalition partner has seen a slight increase in support in Tallinn.

According to the results of the latest poll, the Social Democrats (SDE) remain in third place with 10.8 percent support, down two percent on month, while the coalition Isamaa and the nonparliamentary Estonia 200 continue to share fifth and sixth place with 6.8 percent and 7.9 percent support, respectively.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreparty ratings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

25.07

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

25.07

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

25.07

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

25.07

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

25.07

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

25.07

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

24.07

Bahovski: Who is at the helm of Estonian foreign policy?

Opinion
25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

25.07

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

Business
22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:51

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

09:09

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

25.07

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

25.07

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

25.07

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

25.07

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

25.07

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

25.07

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

24.07

Air Baltic eyeing €500 million turnover in 2019

24.07

Bahovski: Who is at the helm of Estonian foreign policy?

24.07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

24.07

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

24.07

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union

24.07

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister

24.07

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: