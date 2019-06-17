June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

Centre Party support continues to fall in Tallinn, traditionally a stronghold of the party, where it has been dominant in the city government for years, according to research by pollsters Kantar Emor, for daily Postimees.

Support for Centre, often identified with Russian-speaking voters, was at 18 per cent in the second half of May amongst Tallinn residents, already low compared with levels it earlier enjoyed; for the first half of June, support now stands at 14 percent, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"The Centre Party has still not been able to replenish support amongst non-ethnic Estonians to its former levels," said Kantar Emor expert Aivar Voog.

Centre has, however, seen a slight rise in support amongst older voters in Tallinn, again a demographic strongly identified with the party, to 26 percent but then again, support for the most popular party, Reform, has also risen, to 35 percent, amongst the 65-84 age group, it is reported.

A fall in support among Russian-speaking voters was blamed for Centre coming in second place in the March 3 general election, though the party still returned to national office under Jüri Ratas, after doing a deal with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa.

Centre returned one MEP, Yana Toom, to the European Parliament after the May 26 elections.

The next municipal elections are in 2021.

