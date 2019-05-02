ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Centre Party is still Estonia's second most popular — for now.
The Centre Party is still Estonia's second most popular — for now. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for the coalition Centre Party continues to lag behind that for the Riigikogu election-winning opposition Reform Party, and is now coming up on that of coalition partner Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and conducted by Norstat.

According to Norstat's latest aggregate results, 33.4 percent of respondents would currently cast their vote for the Reform Party. 20.1 percent, meanwhile, would vote for the Centre Party, while EKRE would have the support of 18 percent of respondents.

Nine percent of respondents would support the coalition Isamaa, while 8.8 percent would vote for the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) and 5.8 percent for the non-parliamentary Estonia 200.

The new government coalition, which was sworn in earlier this week, has the combined support of 47.1 percent of respondents, while the opposition is supported by 42.2 percent of respondents.

According to the aggregate results published by the institute last week, Reform commanded the support of 33.1 percent, the Centre Party 20.7 percent, EKRE 18.1 percent, Isamaa 9.3 percent and the SDE nine percent of voters. Estonia 200, which failed to meet the five-percent election threshold in the March 3 general election, was supported by 5.4 percent of respondents.

The incoming government coalition had the combined support of 48.1 percent and the opposition 42.1 percent of respondents.

According to the institute-commissioned survey, Reform is the most popular party across practically all socio-demographic groups; Centre outstrips them in popularity only among pension-aged voters, those whose income falls below €500 per month, ethnic Russians, and Ida-Viru County residents.

Reform, meanwhile, enjoys significantly more support — 40 percent or more — among those aged 25-34, residents of Harju County, those with higher education, and those with a monthly income of €1,500 or more.

Norstat's latest aggregate results reflect the results of surveys conducted from April 1-29, in the course of which a total of 4,007 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed. Surveys were conducted from April 1-8, April 8-15, and April 22-29, both via phone and online.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratingscentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

01.05

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

01.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

Opinion
16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

Business
25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:49

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

17:44

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

15:07

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

14:20

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

13:26

Minister Aab to pay back €27,000 in severance received last year

12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

12:09

Estonia received more than €10 billion in EU investment over past 15 years

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

11:20

Opinion: Who and with whom — How Estonia's EU story began

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:25

Ratas: Estonia remaining pro-European, new government backing EU

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: