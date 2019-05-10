Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

The first Estonian foreign representations will open their doors to Estonian citizens across the EU for advance polls in the upcoming EU Parliament Elections. Representations are open for voting for at least two days, from Saturday, 11 May to Thursday, 16 May.

Voting at the foreign representations is one of the three options available for Estonian citizens living in a foreign country. Another option for voting is electronically via the website, from 16 to 22 May, while admissions of applications for voting via mail ballots in foreign representations has already closed.

"Previous experience showed us that Estonian citizens living abroad mostly prefer to vote electronically. Considering the great distances and the hectic pace of life, it is often the most convenient method. However, there are still people that come in person or vote in advance by mail," says Director General of the Consular Department Kersti Eesmaa.

"In any case, our representations are ready for the European Parliament elections. We advise everyone wishing to cast their vote at the representation to check in advance when the representation opens up for voting", Eesmaa recommends.

Citizens who live in another EU state and have notified their country of residence of their desire to vote according on the local electoral rolls, cannot vote for candidates on the Estonian electoral roll.