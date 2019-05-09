ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In a statement issued Thursday, President Kersti Kaljulaid encouraged all European citizens to vote in the European elections on May 26.

In a joint statement, the president joined the heads of state of 20 of the EU28 nations in calling for participation in the elections.

"Europe is our best common idea," the joint statement began, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

"After rampant nationalism and other extremist ideologies led Europe into the brutality of two world wars, European unification has helped to fulfill a centuries-old dream of peace in the continent. It is important that we all contribute actively to the implementation of the idea of ​​a peaceful and integrated Europe," the statement continued.

The heads of states' opinion is that a strong EU makes for a strong and united Europe: "A union with common institutions; a union that constantly evaluates its work with a critical eye, and is able to reform itself; a union whose vital foundations are its citizens and Member States," the statement read.

"This Europe needs a strong political debate on the best way forward, based on the Declaration of Rome, signed on March 25, 2017. There is room for a wide range of views and ideas in Europe. However, we must not return to a Europe where countries are no longer equal partners, but instead are opponents. Our united Europe needs the strong voices of its peoples. That's why we invite you to vote. Voting is the future of our common Europe," the statement continued.

The statement also noted that European citizenship had become the norm, especially among the younger generations, while noting the challenges facing the union, including the question of whether to progress further down the road of integration, or to consider concepts of a "two-speed" union, as well as issues such as climate change and the threat of terrorism.

The other co-signatory heads of state came from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Heads of state from Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the UK were not listed on the statement.

All EU citizen residents in Estonia are eligible to vote in the May 26 election.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaid2019 european electionsestonia in the eu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:03

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

09:07

Estonian population increases by over 5,000 in 2018

08.05

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

08.05

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

08.05

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

08.05

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise Updated

07.05

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

07.05

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

Opinion
16:42

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development advisor

16:24

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

15:32

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

14:53

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

13:59

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

Business
08.05

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08.05

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

07.05

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

07.05

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

07.05

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
18:10

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

17:01

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

16:42

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development advisor

16:24

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

15:32

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

14:53

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

13:59

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

13:06

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

12:04

British minister at Spring Storm: I'm quite impressed with Estonia's forces

10:51

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

10:03

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

09:07

Estonian population increases by over 5,000 in 2018

08.05

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

08.05

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

08.05

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

08.05

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

08.05

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: