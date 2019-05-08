ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Polling station (picture is illustrative).
Polling station (picture is illustrative). Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Eighty-five polling stations are to be open in Tallinn for the May 26 European Parliamentary elections, BNS reports.

Unlike in the general election, citizens of EU member states, aged 18 or over, resident in Estonia are eligible to vote in the European elections, as well as Estonian citizens.

Voters must be on the electoral roll, which happens after their residence has been entered into the population register. They will be sent a polling card, which they must present if voting in person, and which contains the address of their local polling station.

Polling station voting takes place on election day, and a valid ID card, passport, driver's license, or other means of photo ID, is required, when attending a polling station.

Advance voting in county centers runs May 16-19, for those who are likely to be away from their registered place of residence, and advance voting in voting districts runs May 20-22. Online voting runs throughout that period (though starting and ending at slightly different times), for those who wish to vote electronically, using their ID card. Three ''dark days'' follow, May 23-25, and voting stations on polling day itself, May 26, open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m..

More information is at the Electoral Committee site here.

Nine political parties are running this year, plus five independent candidates, giving a total of 66 candidates. Six MEP seats are up for grabs, since in all likelihood the UK will be participating in the elections. Earlier, it had been expected that Estonia would get one extra seat for these elections, with the redistribution of some of the UK's 74 seats amongst the EU27, post-Brexit.

ERR News will be live-blogging results on election day.

European Parliament elections will be held in Estonia on May 26.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

european parliamentary elections 2019voting in estoniae-voting in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
07.05

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

07.05

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

07.05

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

07.05

Estonia to offer free C1 English exams to 12th graders

07.05

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

Opinion
14:53

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

13:18

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

12:47

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

12:10

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

11:17

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

Business
06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

06.05

Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:18

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

16:06

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

14:53

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

13:18

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

12:47

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

12:10

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

11:17

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

10:43

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

09:36

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise Updated

09:18

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08:36

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

07.05

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

07.05

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

07.05

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

07.05

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

07.05

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

07.05

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

07.05

Kallas: ALDE, En Marche uniting would increase liberals' influence

07.05

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

07.05

March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: