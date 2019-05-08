85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

Eighty-five polling stations are to be open in Tallinn for the May 26 European Parliamentary elections, BNS reports.

Unlike in the general election, citizens of EU member states, aged 18 or over, resident in Estonia are eligible to vote in the European elections, as well as Estonian citizens.

Voters must be on the electoral roll, which happens after their residence has been entered into the population register. They will be sent a polling card, which they must present if voting in person, and which contains the address of their local polling station.

Polling station voting takes place on election day, and a valid ID card, passport, driver's license, or other means of photo ID, is required, when attending a polling station.

Advance voting in county centers runs May 16-19, for those who are likely to be away from their registered place of residence, and advance voting in voting districts runs May 20-22. Online voting runs throughout that period (though starting and ending at slightly different times), for those who wish to vote electronically, using their ID card. Three ''dark days'' follow, May 23-25, and voting stations on polling day itself, May 26, open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m..

More information is at the Electoral Committee site here.

Nine political parties are running this year, plus five independent candidates, giving a total of 66 candidates. Six MEP seats are up for grabs, since in all likelihood the UK will be participating in the elections. Earlier, it had been expected that Estonia would get one extra seat for these elections, with the redistribution of some of the UK's 74 seats amongst the EU27, post-Brexit.

ERR News will be live-blogging results on election day.

