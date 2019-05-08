ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

BNS, ERR News
Isamaa current leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Isamaa current leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Isamaa is to elect its chair and governing board Saturday.

Candidates for the post are the current leaver, Helir-Valdor Seeder, and Illimar Lepik von Wiren, BNS reports.

The convention is to take place on Saturday in the main building at TalTech, in Tallinn, and membership of the 20-strong governing board, the nine-member ''court of honor'', and the party's five-strong audit committee are all also to be voted on, Seeder said, as reported by spokespeople.

Illimar Lepik von Wiren is head of international cooperation at NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn.

Joseph Daul, president of the European People's Party (EPP), the political grouping which Isamaa MEPs sit with, will also be present, Seeder said.

"As a member of the EPP, Isamaa is unique among the political parties of Estonia. Isamaa is a member of the biggest political force in the European Parliament and preserving the link between the EPP and Isamaa is in the interests of Estonia," he said.

Isamaa is currently represented by one MEP, Tunne Kelam, who is standing down ahead of the May 26 election (though he is running on the party's list). The party is running former head of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Riho Terras in its number one spot, with defence secretary Jüri Luik, and MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits, in second and third.

The party won 12 seats at the March 3 general election and entered into office as part of the Centre Party-led coalition, together with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), in April.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

helir-valdor seeder isamaa 2019 european elections


