Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected chairman of Isamaa

Isamaa, one of the two junior members of the current government coalition, reelected incumbent Helir-Valdor Seeder as party chairman at a convention on Saturday.

Of the 486 party members present on Saturday, 392 voted for Seeder and 70 for rival candidate Illimar Lepik von Wirén, the head of international cooperation at the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE).

The convention also elected Tunne Kelam honorary chairman of the party with 446 votes, spokespeople for Isamaa said.

Of the 486 party members present on Saturday, 392 voted for Seeder and 70 for rival candidate Illimar Lepik von Wirén, the head of international cooperation at the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE).

The convention also elected Tunne Kelam honorary chairman of the party with 446 votes, spokespeople for Isamaa said.

The new party board consists of Urmas Reinsalu, Riina Solman, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Andres Luus, Priit Sibul, Aivar Kokk, Andres Metsoja, Marko Pomerants, Heiki Hepner, Sven Sester, Sirle Rosenfeldt, Marja-Liisa Veiser, Erik Sandla, Mihkel Kübar, Kaspar Kokk, Harri Juhani Aaltonen, Tiit Salvan, Ann Räämet, Mart Luik and Raivo Aeg.

Elected to the party's honor court on Saturday were Avo Üprus, JanTrei, Jüri Trei, Anne Eenpalu, Eval-Liisa Luhamets, Maie Lavrentjeva, Ingrid Mühling, Silvi Ojamuru and Henrik Aavik.

The party's audit committee will consist of Riina Kitt, Andrus Saare, Kert Karus, Piret Maasik and Igor Arno.