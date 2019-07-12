Isamaa donations bigger proportion of Q2 2019 income than other parties

Coalition party Isamaa declared a total income of just under €300,000 for the second quarter of 2019, according to ERR's online news in Estonian. This was almost a 50:50 split between donations and state subsidies, unlike the case for the other parties.

All political parties receive state subsidies in proportion to their size and representation; in Q2 2019 Isamaa's stood at €157,812.

There was close parity with donations, which came to €134,245 over the same period.

This compares with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), where donations were about two thirds the level of state subsidies, Reform and Centre parties, whose donations were roughly half the value of the state subsidy, Estonia 200 (donations less than a tenth of subsidies received) and EKRE, whose donations were negligible compared with subsidies in Q2 2019.

The most generous Isamaa donors in the quarter were construction magnate Toomas Luman and businessman and Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) chair Urmas Sõõrumaa, who both provided €10,000. Sõõrumaa also contributed to the Centre Party over the same period. At €5,000, Kaspar Kokk's Q2 2019 donation was the largest of any Isamaa party member.

Full released figures as reported by the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) for the remaining four Riigikogu parties, plus Estonia 200, which narrowly missed out on seats at the March general election, are here and here.

