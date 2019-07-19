Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

The Richness of Life Party, which fell below the five-percent election threshold and failed to be elected to the Riigikogu in this year's general election, raised over €32,000 in donations in the second quarter of 2019.

It appears from a report submitted to the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) that the party's only income in the second quarter came from donations.

Richness of Life raised altogether €32,237 in donations in the second quarter.

Party board member Artur Talvik donated altogether €11,500. Kadri Paas donated €5,100, while Alexander Linnamäe supported the party with €4,500.

Richness of Life raised a total of €74,508 in donations in the first quarter of 2019, bringing its total for the first half of 2019 to €106,745.

-

