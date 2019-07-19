ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Artur Talvik at the Richness of Life election night party in March.
Artur Talvik at the Richness of Life election night party in March. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Richness of Life Party, which fell below the five-percent election threshold and failed to be elected to the Riigikogu in this year's general election, raised over €32,000 in donations in the second quarter of 2019.

It appears from a report submitted to the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) that the party's only income in the second quarter came from donations.

Richness of Life raised altogether €32,237 in donations in the second quarter.

Party board member Artur Talvik donated altogether €11,500. Kadri Paas donated €5,100, while Alexander Linnamäe supported the party with €4,500.

Richness of Life raised a total of €74,508 in donations in the first quarter of 2019, bringing its total for the first half of 2019 to €106,745.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

supervisory committee on party financingrichness of life party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

Opinion
16:30

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

16:01

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

15:41

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

14:49

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

14:13

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

Business
16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

12.07

Market-sold fruit and vegetables subject to heightened scrutiny

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:38

Richness of Life raises over €32,000 in donations in second quarter

17:16

French court rejects Estonia ferry disaster damages claim

16:30

Gallery: Driverless bus makes debut in Kadriorg

16:01

Kazakhstan to upgrade Estonian representation to embassy status

15:41

Kaljulaid to Foreign Policy: I hate EKRE politicians' behavior

14:49

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

14:13

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

12:22

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

18.07

MEP Paet to Poroshenko: Those behind MH17 downing must be held accountable

18.07

Transferwise hires former Netflix CFO

18.07

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: