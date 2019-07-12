Party Finances: Centre Party donations over €170,000 in Q2 2019

The Centre Party had an income of just over half a million euros in the second quarter of 2019, Baltic News Service reports.

The bulk of this came from state subsidies, which political parties in Estonia receive in proportion to their size and representation at the Riigikogu, of €341,926, according to data from the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK).

The party also received €170,165 in donations over the same period, with significant donors being businessman and Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) chair Urmas Sõõrumaa, who gave the party €50,000, businesswoman Kersti Mannik (€30,000) and businessman Rein Kuusmik (€25,000).

Additionally, party membership receipts for Q2 2019 came to €4,001, bringing total party receipts to €516,091.

The party reached an agreement, announced today, with the prosecutor's office, for a conditional fine (effectively a suspended sentence which the party received as a plea bargain after admitting culpability) connected with several corruption and illicit donations issues stretching back over the past few years.

Details for most of the other parliamentary parties, plus one non-parliamentary party (Estonia 200) in Q2 2019 are here.

