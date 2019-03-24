ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
MEP Tunne Kelam, Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder and Gen. Riho Teras.
MEP Tunne Kelam, Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder and Gen. Riho Teras. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Retired Gen. Riho Terras, former commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), has decided to join Isamaa and run as the party's top candidate for election to the European Parliament in May.

"I have always appreciated patriotic values," Mr Terras said in a press release. "Isamaa has also always maintained a firm stance in foreign and security policy, which is why this choice of party was logical."

Speaking to daily Postimees, the former defence chief said that following his retirement from active service, several parties approached him about his future plans.

"I then found myself a job with a good company," he said, referring to his new job with Estonian defence industry company Milrem Robotics. "But when [Isamaa chairman] Helir-Valdor Seeder made me the offer, I was shocked. I considered it, and decided to accept the challenge."

Asked by the paper what he thought of cooperation with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), he responded that nothing is impossible.

"I do not like insults and shouts, but if these can be avoided, cooperation is possible with anyone," Mr Terras said.

Seeder to nominate Terras as party's top candidate

According to Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, Terras' experience in both security as well as diplomacy make Estonia's former defence chief a very strong candidate for MEP.

"We can best protect Estonia's interests in the European Parliament precisely with experienced and smart people," Mr Seeder said, adding that he would nominate Mr Terras as the party's top candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections alongside the full candidate list to the party council on Tuesday.

The Isamaa council is to confirm the party's election programme for the European Parliament elections as well as its final list of candidates on 30 March.

Retired Gen. Riho Terras served as commander of the EDF from 2011-2018, when he was succeeded by Maj. Gen. Martin Herem. He has previously worked as a diplomat and as secretary general of the Ministry of Defence as well as had longstanding careers in both the EDF and the volunteer Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit).

He majored in history at the University of Tartu and earned a master's degree in political science and sociology from the Bundeswehr University Munich.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riho terrashelir-valdor seedereuropean parliamentisamaa2019 european elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
23.03

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

Ratas: If Brexit is delayed, effective functioning of EU must be ensured

22.03

Supreme Court leaves Metropol Hotel shooter sentence in force

22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:23

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

09:40

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

23.03

Ratas: Developing EU single market will help economy grow

23.03

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

Business
20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:10

Tallinn aiming for new health centre in every city district

13:44

Ministry campaign calls on residents to stock up on crisis supplies

11:23

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

09:40

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

23.03

Ratas: Developing EU single market will help economy grow

23.03

Police in Estonia begin testing mobile speed cameras

23.03

Kõigi Eesti movement launched by concerned residents

23.03

Pregnancy may motivate women to escape abuser, say EKRE caucuses

23.03

Second-tier court to rule on Centre forbidden donation next Thursday

22.03

Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

22.03

Estonian yacht captain convicted of drug smuggling in British court

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

Ratas: If Brexit is delayed, effective functioning of EU must be ensured

22.03

Supreme Court leaves Metropol Hotel shooter sentence in force

22.03

Netherlands police, Heineken win private sector cybersecurity exercise

22.03

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic dishes, utensils at public events

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Paper: Olympic committee considering replacing president

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: