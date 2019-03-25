Evelin Ilves talking to Estonia 200 about running for EU parliament

Evelin Ilves, ex-wife of former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, is in talks with Estonia 200 with a view to becoming the party's candidate in the elections for the European Parliament in May this year.

Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas confirmed to daily Postimees that Ms Ilves, who announced her bid for a mandate in the European Parliament two months ago, has approached members of Estonia 200.

"Our list is currently being drawn up, and I wouldn't like to say more at this point about who is on it and where. But I'm not denying that she has shown interest," Kallas said.

Ms Ilves told the paper on Sunday that she "hasn't given up" the idea of running in the European elections this year, but that she won't have any further comment until Tuesday.