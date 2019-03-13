news

Estonia 200 chair: coalition talks a power struggle, country comes second ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonia 200 party leader Kristina Kallas has said that she is disappointed with all the party leaders in the light of the recent post-election coalition talks.

Ms Kallas' party, despite growing in support in the latter part of 2018 after its formation and official registration as a party, saw that support fall away according to most opinion surveys in the weeks leading up to the elections, and did not get a single seat at the Riigikogu, despite attracting several big names to its roster. The party is however contesting May's European Parliamentary elections.

''I'm disappointed with all the party leaders, they have all failed,'' she told ERR on Wednesday afternoon, putting the blame not only at Centre leader Jüri Ratas' door, but also with Reform leader Kaja Kallas, and all the other party leaders.

Centre has entered day two of coalition talks with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) after rebuffing Reform at the end of last week, with Isamaa joining them at the table. However, Reform leader Kaja Kallas (no relation) announced today that she was still ready to parley with Centre and that that would be as equals. Reform won 34 seats at the election to Centre's 26.

Kristina Kallas went on to state that it seems to her all the party leaders are focussing on their own interests, and those of their parties, in the maneuvering for a coalition government spot, with the Estonian people a long way in second place.

''Everybody comes to the talks with an attitude of the demands of their party, not what Estonia might need. We're seeing a battle between career politicians at the moment,'' she went on.

Estonia 200 was formed with a state reform at the heart of many of its pronouncements, and included favouring dual citizenship, often stated as not being permitted in Estonia (in fact the picture is a bit more complex than that). Many of its policies overlapped with those of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), and it has been accused of having ''stolen'' votes from that party, which dropped a few seats to just 10 after the 3 March election.

Ms Kallas echoed the statements on her social media page, saying that: ''We don't have leaders today in politics, but instead leaders of parties, who see as their main task securing victory and position for their team, with ministerial posts the cherry on the cake. What we are seeing now is not a plan for leading Estonia over the next four years, but a very real power struggle''.

On the other hand, key areas like state reform, budge reform, education and ensuring growth seem to have been put on the back burner, as they have not been discussed in the coalition talks so far, talks which have mainly focussed on carving up the 16 ministerial posts (including the prime ministership), she says.

''This is party power games, not leadership of the country. I am extremely embarrassed and anguished about it,'' she added.

This has also damaged public confidence in government, she averred.

''Public trust has been damaged, and no confidence in any future coalition can arise from this situation. If such a big chunk of the population doesn't trust any government, how can said government succeed?'' she noted.

Estonia 200 polled 24,448 votes at the election, only missing the 5% threshold needed for Riigikogu seats by a cat's whisker, at 4.7%, making it by some margin the most successful of the parties failing to get any seats, namely the Greens, Richness of Life, the Free Party, and the United Left Party.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kristina kallasestonia 2002019 riigokogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

12.03

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

12.03

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

12.03

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

12.03

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:44

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

15:31

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

15:13

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

14:20

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks

13:38

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

Business
11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:34

Mikk Pärnits: Less defending language, more opportunities for understanding

17:01

Estonia 200 chair: coalition talks a power struggle, country comes second

15:44

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

15:31

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

15:13

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

14:20

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks

13:38

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

13:16

Opinion: The ski doping case and ethical choices in sport

12:26

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

11:49

Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

10:55

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

09:59

Rüütel: EKRE, Isamaa in one government would protect Estonian interests

08:58

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Interview: British soldiers with NATO Battle Group reflect on job well done

12.03

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

12.03

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

12.03

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: