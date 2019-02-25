Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

Former First Lady Evelin Ilves, who opted not to run for election to the Riigikogu this spring, is seriously considering running for the European Parliament in May instead.

Asked by ERR on Monday if she has ambitions of running for election to the European Parliament this May, Ms Ilves responded in the affirmative.

"I have ambitions [of doing so], but this still isn't definite," she commented.

Ms Ilves doesn't have much time left to decide, as parties are expected to start locking down their candidate lists soon.

"The deadline is actually 6 April, so there is time," she replied. "Nothing will become clear in connection with the European Parliament elections until the results of the Riigikogu elections are in."

Ms Ilves declined to comment, however, regarding whether any political parties had made her an offer or what party list she would consider running on. "Let's not get ahead of ourselves," she said. "But I am thinking about [running]."

Last summer, Ms Ilves said that a number of political parties had proposed that she run for election to the Riigikogu among their ranks. That autumn, she nonetheless decided to pass on running in Estonia's parliamentary elections.

The 2019 European Parliament elections will take place from 23-26 May.