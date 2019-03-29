Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

The board of the Centre Party decided on Thursday evening which of its members to put up as candidates in the European elections on 26 May. In which order the candidates will end up on the party's list is up to the extended board, which is convening on Saturday.

The party's candidates are:

Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev

Deputy President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa

Member of the European Parliament Igor Gräzin

Former chairman of the Pärnu City Council, entrepreneur Andrei Korobeinik

Chairman of the Tartu City Council Aadu Must

Recently reelected MP Anneli Ott

Party member Erki Savisaar

Member of the European Parliament Yana Toom

In which order the candidates will rank on Centre's list—which, in turn, defines the order in which they are elected—will be decided on Saturday.

Igor Gräzin, formerly a founding member of the Reform Party, followed Kaja Kallas (Reform) in Brussels after she returned to Estonia following her election to party chairwoman. Mr Gräzin left the Reform Party earlier this year.