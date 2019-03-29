ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

Running again: Yana Toom.
Running again: Yana Toom. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The board of the Centre Party decided on Thursday evening which of its members to put up as candidates in the European elections on 26 May. In which order the candidates will end up on the party's list is up to the extended board, which is convening on Saturday.

The party's candidates are:

  • Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas
  • Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev
  • Deputy President of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa
  • Member of the European Parliament Igor Gräzin
  • Former chairman of the Pärnu City Council, entrepreneur Andrei Korobeinik
  • Chairman of the Tartu City Council Aadu Must
  • Recently reelected MP Anneli Ott
  • Party member Erki Savisaar
  • Member of the European Parliament Yana Toom

In which order the candidates will rank on Centre's list—which, in turn, defines the order in which they are elected—will be decided on Saturday.

Igor Gräzin, formerly a founding member of the Reform Party, followed Kaja Kallas (Reform) in Brussels after she returned to Estonia following her election to party chairwoman. Mr Gräzin left the Reform Party earlier this year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

yana toomigor gräzin2019 european electionscentre party


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

