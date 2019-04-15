ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Marina Kaljurand, also a former ambassador to Moscow, is running in the number one spot for SDE at the European elections.
Marina Kaljurand, also a former ambassador to Moscow, is running in the number one spot for SDE at the European elections. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies and carried out by pollster Norstat has Marina Kaljurand (SDE) at 11%, Andrus Ansip (Reform) at 10% and Yana Toom (Centre) at 9%.

The three candidates are at the top of their parties' lists. Number one on that of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Mart Helme, at this point can count on the backing of 4% of voters, currently on par with Isamaa's Riho Terras and Estonia 200's Kristina Kallas.

Norstat asked voters about their preferred candidates, not parties, which means that the popularity of each of the parties' lists for the European election on 26 May is the product of each individual candidate's support all counted together.

Put like this, the Reform Party's list is currently in the lead with 24%, followed by that of the Centre Party with 23%. The Social Democrats seem to be faring better in the European election, with support of their candidates currently at a total 19%.

EKRE can hope for 13%, Isamaa for 10%, Estonia 200 for 5%, the Estonian Greens for 4% and Richness of Life for 1%.

The survey was carried out by pollster Norstat Eesti AS between 5 and 10 April and included 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyekremarina kaljurandyana toomandrus ansipmart helmeestonian greenssocial democratic partyisamaa2019 european electionscentre partyrichness of life


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

12.04

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

Opinion
13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Business
10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:09

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

14:13

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

13:21

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

12:05

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

11:07

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

11:05

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

10:10

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

09:30

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

08:55

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

08:13

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: