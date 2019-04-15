Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

A survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies and carried out by pollster Norstat has Marina Kaljurand (SDE) at 11%, Andrus Ansip (Reform) at 10% and Yana Toom (Centre) at 9%.

The three candidates are at the top of their parties' lists. Number one on that of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Mart Helme, at this point can count on the backing of 4% of voters, currently on par with Isamaa's Riho Terras and Estonia 200's Kristina Kallas.

Norstat asked voters about their preferred candidates, not parties, which means that the popularity of each of the parties' lists for the European election on 26 May is the product of each individual candidate's support all counted together.

Put like this, the Reform Party's list is currently in the lead with 24%, followed by that of the Centre Party with 23%. The Social Democrats seem to be faring better in the European election, with support of their candidates currently at a total 19%.

EKRE can hope for 13%, Isamaa for 10%, Estonia 200 for 5%, the Estonian Greens for 4% and Richness of Life for 1%.

The survey was carried out by pollster Norstat Eesti AS between 5 and 10 April and included 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older.