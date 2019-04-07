ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Marina Kaljurand, also a former ambassador to Moscow, is running in the number one spot for SDE at the European elections.
Marina Kaljurand, also a former ambassador to Moscow, is running in the number one spot for SDE at the European elections. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has unveiled its candidate list for May's European Parliamentary elections, with former foreign minister Marina Kaljurand heading up a list which contains more women candidates, than men, an Estonian first, BNS reports.

Estonia is treated as a single electoral district in the European elections, unlike the general election where there are 12 districts, but the same modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation is used, so parties run lists with candidates in rank order. Once a candidate passes the threshold number of votes to gain a seat, the excess is passed on down to the next candidate on the list. Similarly, if an elected candidate decides not to take up their seat, or cannot, it passes down to the next on the list.

The maximum number of candidates on a European elections list is nine, with most of the parties taking advantage of that.

The rest of SDE's list is split 50:50 by gender. Former foreign minister Sven Mikser is in the number two position, followed by sitting MEP Ivari Padar, former speaker of the house Eiki Nestor, former interior minister Katri Raik, and three more women: Triin Toomesaar, former MEP Marianne Mikko, and Monika Haukanomm. Indrek Tarand, a sitting MEP (independent), who ran for SDE in the general election, rounds off the list.

Thus SDE has more women candidates (five) than men (four). However, since there are over half a dozen parties running for either six or seven MEP seats (depending on what happens with the pending UK withdrawal from the EU), sufficient votes are not likely to percolate their way lower down the SDE electoral list.

"Our list is strong and professional,'' said SDE leader Jevegeni Ossinovski, on presenting it on Saturday.

''The list is topped by two former foreign ministers and more than half the candidates have have borne the responsibility of government minister. Three candidates have previous experience from work in the European Parliament. I'm especially glad that for the first time in Estonia's history, a political party is submitting a list of candidates which is led by a woman and in which female candidates are in majority. And of course that party is the Estonian Social Democratic Party," Mr Ossinovski continued.

Under European Parliamentary rules, MEPs must sit with one of several political groupings. SDE MEPs have generally sat with the Party of European Socialists (PES).

SDE had one MEP elected at the last elections in 2014, Marju Lauristin. Ms Lauristin stepped down and was replaced by Ivari Padar, in November 2017.

That SDE was to run a list of such a makeup is no big surprise; the party had announced a provisional list of 11 in mid-March.

Estonia 200 and the Reform Party are both running four women candidates at the 2019 European elections. Isamaa and Centre are running two apiece, and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and Richness of Life (the latter is not running a full list), are going with all-male lists.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sdeeuropean parliamentary elections 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

05.04

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

05.04

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

05.04

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

05.04

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

05.04

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

05.04

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

Opinion
06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

Business
02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:50

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

10:03

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

05.04

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

05.04

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

05.04

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre Party

05.04

Martin Helme: Kallas attempt to form government will be a farce

05.04

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

05.04

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

05.04

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

05.04

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

05.04

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: