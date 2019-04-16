ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Drawing of lots by the National Electoral Committee.
Drawing of lots by the National Electoral Committee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) on Tuesday registered Estonia's candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections — 66 candidates in all, including 61 candidates from nine parties and five independent candidates.

The order of parties and candidate numbers were determined by way of drawing lots, spokespeople for the VVK said.

The National Electoral Committee also did not register two individual candidates. "Meelis Kaldalu was not registered as he had not paid the security deposit by the deadline," Meelis Eerik, chairman of the committee, said. "In addition, documents were submitted through an authorized representative by Romeo Kalda, who is serving a prison sentence and according to law cannot participate in the elections," he added.

The committee also declined to register two candidates. "Meelis Kaldau was not registered as he had not paid the deposit by the deadline," committee chairman Meelis Eerik said. "In addition, documents had been submitted via an authorised representative by Romeo Kalda, who is serving a prison sentence and by law cannot run in the elections."

Estonia 200

-101 LAURI HUSSAR
-102 KRISTINA KALLAS
-103 MARGUS TSAHKNA
-104 LIINA NORMET
-105 IGOR TARO
-106 TRIIN SAAG
-107 KAUPO KUTSAR
-108 KRISTIINA TÕNNISSON
-109 MAREK REINAAS

Estonian Greens

-110 EVELIN ILVES
-111 PEEP MARDISTE
-112 ZÜLEYXA IZMAILOVA

Social Democratic Party (SDE)

-113 MARINA KALJURAND
-114 SVEN MIKSER
-115 IVARI PADAR
-116 EIKI NESTOR
-117 KATRI RAIK
-118 TRIIN TOOMESAAR
-119 MARIANNE MIKKO
-120 MONIKA HAUKANÕMM
-121 INDREK TARAND

Isamaa

-122 RIHO TERRAS
-123 JÜRI LUIK
-124 VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS
-125 TÕNIS LUKAS
-126 MIHHAIL LOTMAN
-127 KÄTLIN KULDMAA
-128 TARMO KRUUSIMÄE
-129 URMAS REINSALU
-130 TUNNE-VÄLDO KELAM

Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP)

-131 JULIA SOMMER

Richness of Life Party (ERE)

-132 ARTUR TALVIK
-133 LAURI TÕNSPOEG
-134 MIHKEL KANGUR

Reform Party

-135 ANDRUS ANSIP
-136 TAAVI RÕIVAS
-137 URMAS PAET
-138 MARIS LAURI
-139 KALLE PALLING
-140 YOKO ALENDER
-141 VILJA TOOMAST
-142 AIRIS MEIER
-143 HANNO PEVKUR

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)

-144 MART HELME
-145 MARTIN HELME
-146 HENN PÕLLUAAS
-147 ANTI POOLAMETS
-148 PEETER ERNITS
-149 TOIVO TASA
-150 MAIDO PAJO
-151 URMAS REITELMANN
-152 JAAK MADISON

Centre Party

-153 YANA TOOM
-154 ENN EESMAA
-155 AADU MUST
-156 VADIM BELOBROVTSEV
-157 ANNELI OTT
-158 ERKI SAVISAAR
-159 ANDREI KOROBEINIK
-160 TAAVI AAS
-161 IGOR GRÄZIN

Independent candidates

-162 ERIK ORGU
-163 HARRY RAUDVERE
-164 RAIMOND KALJULAID
-165 ARGO MÕTTUS
-166 MARIA KALJUSTE

Candidates will have three days to withdraw their candidacy, should they wish to do so.

The 2019 European Parliament elections will take place in Estonia on 26 May. Voting in foreign missions will be open from 11-16 May, while advance and e-voting will begin on 16 May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

national electoral committee2019 european elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

15.04

Gallery: Kõigi Eesti Laul concert brings 10,000 to Song Festival Grounds

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

Opinion
16:10

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

15:44

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled Updated

14:52

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

12:18

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

12:13

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

Business
11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:12

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

17:08

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16:10

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

15:44

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled Updated

14:52

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

12:18

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

12:13

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

15.04

Gallery: Kõigi Eesti Laul concert brings 10,000 to Song Festival Grounds

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: