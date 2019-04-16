Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) on Tuesday registered Estonia's candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections — 66 candidates in all, including 61 candidates from nine parties and five independent candidates.

The order of parties and candidate numbers were determined by way of drawing lots, spokespeople for the VVK said.

The National Electoral Committee also did not register two individual candidates. "Meelis Kaldalu was not registered as he had not paid the security deposit by the deadline," Meelis Eerik, chairman of the committee, said. "In addition, documents were submitted through an authorized representative by Romeo Kalda, who is serving a prison sentence and according to law cannot participate in the elections," he added.

Estonia 200

-101 LAURI HUSSAR

-102 KRISTINA KALLAS

-103 MARGUS TSAHKNA

-104 LIINA NORMET

-105 IGOR TARO

-106 TRIIN SAAG

-107 KAUPO KUTSAR

-108 KRISTIINA TÕNNISSON

-109 MAREK REINAAS

Estonian Greens

-110 EVELIN ILVES

-111 PEEP MARDISTE

-112 ZÜLEYXA IZMAILOVA

Social Democratic Party (SDE)

-113 MARINA KALJURAND

-114 SVEN MIKSER

-115 IVARI PADAR

-116 EIKI NESTOR

-117 KATRI RAIK

-118 TRIIN TOOMESAAR

-119 MARIANNE MIKKO

-120 MONIKA HAUKANÕMM

-121 INDREK TARAND

Isamaa

-122 RIHO TERRAS

-123 JÜRI LUIK

-124 VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS

-125 TÕNIS LUKAS

-126 MIHHAIL LOTMAN

-127 KÄTLIN KULDMAA

-128 TARMO KRUUSIMÄE

-129 URMAS REINSALU

-130 TUNNE-VÄLDO KELAM

Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP)

-131 JULIA SOMMER

Richness of Life Party (ERE)

-132 ARTUR TALVIK

-133 LAURI TÕNSPOEG

-134 MIHKEL KANGUR

Reform Party

-135 ANDRUS ANSIP

-136 TAAVI RÕIVAS

-137 URMAS PAET

-138 MARIS LAURI

-139 KALLE PALLING

-140 YOKO ALENDER

-141 VILJA TOOMAST

-142 AIRIS MEIER

-143 HANNO PEVKUR

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)

-144 MART HELME

-145 MARTIN HELME

-146 HENN PÕLLUAAS

-147 ANTI POOLAMETS

-148 PEETER ERNITS

-149 TOIVO TASA

-150 MAIDO PAJO

-151 URMAS REITELMANN

-152 JAAK MADISON

Centre Party

-153 YANA TOOM

-154 ENN EESMAA

-155 AADU MUST

-156 VADIM BELOBROVTSEV

-157 ANNELI OTT

-158 ERKI SAVISAAR

-159 ANDREI KOROBEINIK

-160 TAAVI AAS

-161 IGOR GRÄZIN

Independent candidates

-162 ERIK ORGU

-163 HARRY RAUDVERE

-164 RAIMOND KALJULAID

-165 ARGO MÕTTUS

-166 MARIA KALJUSTE

Candidates will have three days to withdraw their candidacy, should they wish to do so.

The 2019 European Parliament elections will take place in Estonia on 26 May. Voting in foreign missions will be open from 11-16 May, while advance and e-voting will begin on 16 May.