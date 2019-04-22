President Kaljulaid is already due to starting to meet with candidates, one by one, on Monday, after Mr Ratas submitted his list that morning, BNS reports.

The Riigikogu gave Mr Ratas' coalition, which sees Centre joining the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa for a total of 56 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, the go-ahead, on 17 April.

The proposed list of ministers, which sees a slight rejigging and renaming of titles on the last administration, gives five posts to each of the three parties (including the prime ministership) and is as follows:

Centre

Education — Mailis Reps

Economic Affairs and Infrastructure — Taavi Aas

Regional Affairs — Jaak Aab

Social Affairs — Tanel Kiik

EKRE

Interior — Mart Helme

Finance — Martin Helme

Rural Affairs — Mart Järvik

Environment — Rene Kokk

Foreign Trade and IT — Marti Kuusik

Isamaa

Defence — Jüri Luik

Justice — Raivo Aeg

Foreign Affairs — Urmas Reinsalu

Population Affairs — Riina Solman

Culture — Tõnis Lukas

The lineup was unveiled separately to the three party's boards on Saturday, 6 April, and the coalition agreement signed the following Monday. However, since the President had previously nominated Reform leader Kaja Kallas as prime minister, after her party won the largest number of seats (34) at the 3 March election, this alternative lineup of Reform and SDE had to be presented to the Riigikogu first. Ms Kallas' proposed coalition was rejected by 53 votes to 45 on 15 April; two days later, Mr Ratas tripartite alliance passed by 55 votes to 44.

Centre and Isamaa are returning to office, having been in the last coalition; EKRE replaces the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and is in office for the first time, having been founded in 2012.

President Kaljulaid is set to meet with Riina Solman, Mart Järvik, Rene Kokk and Marti Kuusik on Monday, and Urmas Reinsalu and Mart Helme on Tuesday, BNS reports, quoting the Office of the Presidennt.