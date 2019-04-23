One-on-one meetings between Kaljulaid, ministerial candidates continue

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday continued to meet one-on-one in turn with candidates for minister in Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government. The Estonian head of state first met with candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), then candidate for Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) at Kadriorg on Tuesday morning.

Following their meeting, Mr Reinsalu told journalists that he spoke with the president about the importance of communication between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the presdent, as well as Estonia's foreign policy goals.

According to the ministerial candidate, Ms Kaljulaid likewise provided him with an overview of last week's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

According to the Isamaa politician, migration compact- and border treaty-related matters did not come up.

Mr Reinsalu noted that positive changes in accordance with the interests of the Estonian people can be expected in foreign policy.

The future minister also noted that now that Estonia has already taken steps toward becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the goal has to be gold, not silver.

Ms Kaljulaid met on Monday with candidate for Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa), candidate for Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE), candidate for Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) and candidate for Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Marti Kuusik (EKRE).

The Estonian president has previously stated that she wished to meet personally with those ministerial candidates who either were not well known by the public or have made statements that have led to public controversy.

Should Ms Kaljulaid give Mr Ratas' new government the green light, the future ministers will likely be sworn into office before the Riigikogu next Monday.